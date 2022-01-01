Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Pro vs 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (858 against 776 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (998K versus 641K)
  • 36% higher pixel density (525 vs 386 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 11
  • Has 2 SIM card slots

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Pro
vs
10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 386 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% -
PWM 373 Hz -
Response time 2.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Pro +11%
858 nits
10 Pro
776 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10 Pro
89.8%
10 Pro
90%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 730
GPU clock 587 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Pro
885
10 Pro +10%
971
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Pro
3296
10 Pro +4%
3422
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 10 Pro
641734
10 Pro +56%
998794
CPU 185205 229138
GPU 215749 438172
Memory 110841 172155
UX 130312 168167
Total score 641734 998794
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 10 Pro
4561
10 Pro +110%
9563
Stability 99% 64%
Graphics test 27 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 4561 9563
PCMark 3.0 score 11615 10936
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 12.1
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced ColorOS 12.1
OS size 30 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 50 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Pro
13:44 hr
10 Pro
13:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Pro +8%
17:44 hr
10 Pro
16:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Pro
26:19 hr
10 Pro +27%
33:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3.3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 150°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10 Pro
134
10 Pro
n/a
Video quality
Mi 10 Pro
104
10 Pro
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 10 Pro
124
10 Pro
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Pro
84.5 dB
10 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 January 2022
Release date March 2020 January 2022
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

