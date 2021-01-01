Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Pro vs Realme 2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
VS
Oppo Realme 2

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 107% higher maximum brightness (845 against 408 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 42% higher pixel density (386 vs 271 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Supports 50W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 2
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (121 vs 101 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 40 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Pro
vs
Realme 2

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 386 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 89.8% 81.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% -
PWM 373 Hz -
Response time 2.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Pro +107%
845 nits
Realme 2
408 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10 Pro +11%
89.8%
Realme 2
81.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Oppo Realme 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2840 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 506
GPU clock 587 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR3
Memory clock 3200 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Pro
3307
Realme 2
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Pro
574090
Realme 2
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 Color OS 5.1
OS size 30 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4230 mAh
Charge power 50 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Pro
13:44 hr
Realme 2 +19%
16:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Pro +24%
17:44 hr
Realme 2
14:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Pro
26:19 hr
Realme 2 +81%
47:50 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (80th and 17th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) No
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 6
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Pro
83.8 dB
Realme 2 +4%
87 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced February 2020 August 2018
Release date March 2020 September 2018
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg 0.305 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.72 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
