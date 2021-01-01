Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs Oppo Realme 2
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Delivers 107% higher maximum brightness (845 against 408 nits)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 42% higher pixel density (386 vs 271 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Supports wireless charging up to 30W
- Supports 50W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 2
- Shows 20% longer battery life (121 vs 101 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Weighs 40 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19:9
|PPI
|386 ppi
|271 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|89.8%
|81.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|98.6%
|-
|PWM
|373 Hz
|-
|Response time
|2.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
|156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Color OS 5.1
|OS size
|30 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4230 mAh
|Charge power
|50 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (30 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|2:45 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|6
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2020
|August 2018
|Release date
|March 2020
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.69 W/kg
|0.305 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|0.72 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.
