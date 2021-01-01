Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Pro vs Realme X50 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs Oppo Realme X50 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 10 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
VS
Оппо Реалми X50 Про
Oppo Realme X50 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Oppo Realme X50 Pro, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (101 vs 90 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (845 against 626 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X50 Pro
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Pro
vs
Realme X50 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 386 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 89.8% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 92.8%
PWM 373 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 2.4 ms 2.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Pro +35%
845 nits
Realme X50 Pro
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 159 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10 Pro +6%
89.8%
Realme X50 Pro
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Oppo Realme X50 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Pro +4%
3307
Realme X50 Pro
3183
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Pro
574090
Realme X50 Pro +3%
592073
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (23rd and 12th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 30 GB 29 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 50 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes, SuperDart Flash Charge (100% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Pro
13:44 hr
Realme X50 Pro
13:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Pro +1%
17:44 hr
Realme X50 Pro
17:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Pro +18%
26:19 hr
Realme X50 Pro
22:27 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (80th and 112th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 119°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Pro
83.8 dB
Realme X50 Pro +4%
87.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 February 2020
Release date March 2020 July 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 587 USD
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme X50 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (46.7%)
8 (53.3%)
Total votes: 15

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 11 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
2. Huawei P30 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
3. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro and 10 Pro
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
6. Xiaomi Mi 10 and Oppo Realme X50 Pro
7. OnePlus 7 Pro and Oppo Realme X50 Pro
8. Oppo Realme X2 Pro and X50 Pro
9. OnePlus 8 Pro and Oppo Realme X50 Pro
10. OnePlus 7T Pro and Oppo Realme X50 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish