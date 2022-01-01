Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- Weighs 20 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Delivers 105% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 861 nits)
- 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (977K versus 635K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 30% higher pixel density (500 vs 386 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
77
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
78
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1440 x 3080 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|386 ppi
|500 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.8%
|90%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.6%
|-
|PWM
|373 Hz
|-
|Response time
|2.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|228 gramm (8.04 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Blue
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Samsung Exynos 2200
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|1300 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
889
Galaxy S22 Ultra +32%
1177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3352
Galaxy S22 Ultra +5%
3527
|CPU
|180593
|231679
|GPU
|230888
|412278
|Memory
|98248
|161800
|UX
|121118
|164423
|Total score
|635146
|977979
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|26 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|4466
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11595
|-
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (107th and 5th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5 Enhanced
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|30 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|50 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (30 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:44 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:44 hr
Talk (3G)
26:19 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 10x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|7864 x 5200
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/2.82"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
134
Video quality
104
Generic camera score
124
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|February 2022
|Release date
|March 2020
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.69 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
