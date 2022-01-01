Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra VS Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Weighs 20 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Delivers 105% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 861 nits)

54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (977K versus 635K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

30% higher pixel density (500 vs 386 PPI)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Has 2 SIM card slots

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3080 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 386 ppi 500 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.6% - PWM 373 Hz - Response time 2.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 10 Pro 861 nits Galaxy S22 Ultra +105% 1767 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 228 gramm (8.04 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 10 Pro 89.8% Galaxy S22 Ultra 90%

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced One UI 4.1 OS size 30 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 10x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 117° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 7864 x 5200 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.82" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 10 Pro 134 Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Video quality Mi 10 Pro 104 Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Generic camera score Mi 10 Pro 124 Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 10 Pro 84.5 dB Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2020 February 2022 Release date March 2020 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.