Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
  • 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (574K versus 312K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3500 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (101 vs 86 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (845 against 619 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 38% higher pixel density (531 vs 386 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 386 ppi 531 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% -
PWM 373 Hz 215 Hz
Response time 2.4 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Pro +37%
845 nits
Galaxy S9 Plus
619 nits
Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10 Pro +7%
89.8%
Galaxy S9 Plus
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 587 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Pro +71%
881
Galaxy S9 Plus
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Pro +68%
3307
Galaxy S9 Plus
1972
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Pro +83%
574090
Galaxy S9 Plus
312953
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.1
OS size 30 GB 13.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 50 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Pro +21%
13:44 hr
Galaxy S9 Plus
11:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Pro +6%
17:44 hr
Galaxy S9 Plus
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Pro +4%
26:19 hr
Galaxy S9 Plus
25:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.7
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10 Pro +29%
134
Galaxy S9 Plus
104
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Pro
83.8 dB
Galaxy S9 Plus +1%
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 February 2018
Release date March 2020 March 2018
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 937 USD
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg 0.294 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.35 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

