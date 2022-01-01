Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs Vivo X70 Pro VS Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Vivo X70 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Vivo X70 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Supports wireless charging up to 30W

Stereo speakers Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro Shows 22% longer battery life (123 vs 101 hours)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (698K versus 626K)

Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (991 against 855 nits)

Has 2 SIM card slots

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.8:9 PPI 386 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 90.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.6% - PWM 373 Hz - Response time 2.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 10 Pro 855 nits X70 Pro +16% 991 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 10 Pro 89.8% X70 Pro +1% 90.3%

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Funtouch OS 12 OS size 30 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 - Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 117° 116° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 10 Pro 134 X70 Pro +4% 139 Video quality Mi 10 Pro 104 X70 Pro +7% 111 Generic camera score Mi 10 Pro 124 X70 Pro +6% 131

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 19 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 10 Pro 84.5 dB X70 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2020 September 2021 Release date March 2020 September 2021 SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X70 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro.