Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Pro vs 11T Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs 11T Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 10 Pro
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 11T Про
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
Xiaomi 11T Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Xiaomi 11T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (101 vs 92 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1133 and 888 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Pro
vs
11T Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 386 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% -
PWM 373 Hz -
Response time 2.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Pro +4%
852 nits
11T Pro
820 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10 Pro +6%
89.8%
11T Pro
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Xiaomi 11T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660
GPU clock 587 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Pro
888
11T Pro +28%
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Pro
3260
11T Pro +15%
3765
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 10 Pro
629981
11T Pro
631715
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12.5
OS size 30 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 50 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (63% in 10 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Pro +8%
13:44 hr
11T Pro
12:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Pro +22%
17:44 hr
11T Pro
14:27 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Pro +17%
26:19 hr
11T Pro
22:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10 Pro
134
11T Pro
n/a
Video quality
Mi 10 Pro
104
11T Pro
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 10 Pro
124
11T Pro
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Pro
84.5 dB
11T Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 September 2021
Release date March 2020 September 2021
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 591 USD
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 11T Pro. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10
2. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Huawei P30 Pro
3. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Xiaomi Mi Note 10
5. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20
6. Xiaomi 11T Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
7. Xiaomi 11T Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro
8. Xiaomi 11T Pro and Apple iPhone 13
9. Xiaomi 11T Pro and Apple iPhone 12

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish