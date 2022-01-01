Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Pro vs 12 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs 12 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 626K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 35% higher pixel density (521 vs 386 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (972 against 855 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Pro
vs
12 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.73 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 386 ppi 521 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 99.8%
PWM 373 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 2.4 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Pro
855 nits
12 Pro +14%
972 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.66 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10 Pro
89.8%
12 Pro
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 730
GPU clock 587 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Pro
882
12 Pro +41%
1242
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Pro
3290
12 Pro +18%
3887
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 10 Pro
626885
12 Pro +61%
1008340
CPU 180593 -
GPU 230888 -
Memory 98248 -
UX 121118 -
Total score 626885 1008340
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 10 Pro
4466
12 Pro
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 26 FPS -
Graphics score 4466 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11595 -
AnTuTu 9 Rating (110th and 2nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 12
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced MIUI 13
OS size 30 GB 26.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 50 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:19 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Pro
13:44 hr
12 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Pro
17:44 hr
12 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Pro
26:19 hr
12 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 115°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10 Pro
134
12 Pro
n/a
Video quality
Mi 10 Pro
104
12 Pro
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 10 Pro
124
12 Pro
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No -
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Pro
84.5 dB
12 Pro
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 December 2021
Release date March 2020 December 2021
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

