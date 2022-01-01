Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs 12 Pro VS Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Xiaomi 12 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 626K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

35% higher pixel density (521 vs 386 PPI)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer

Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (972 against 855 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Has 2 SIM card slots

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.73 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 386 ppi 521 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.6% 99.8% PWM 373 Hz 367 Hz Response time 2.4 ms 5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Mi 10 Pro 855 nits 12 Pro +14% 972 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 10 Pro 89.8% 12 Pro 89.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 730 GPU clock 587 MHz 818 MHz FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 10 Pro 882 12 Pro +41% 1242 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 10 Pro 3290 12 Pro +18% 3887 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 10 Pro 626885 12 Pro +61% 1008340 CPU 180593 - GPU 230888 - Memory 98248 - UX 121118 - Total score 626885 1008340 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 10 Pro 4466 12 Pro n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 26 FPS - Graphics score 4466 - PCMark 3.0 score 11595 - AnTuTu 9 Rating (110th and 2nd place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced MIUI 13 OS size 30 GB 26.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4600 mAh Charge power 50 W 120 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:19 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Mi 10 Pro 13:44 hr 12 Pro n/a Watching videos (Player) Mi 10 Pro 17:44 hr 12 Pro n/a Talk (3G) Mi 10 Pro 26:19 hr 12 Pro n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 117° 115° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 - Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 10 Pro 134 12 Pro n/a Video quality Mi 10 Pro 104 12 Pro n/a Generic camera score Mi 10 Pro 124 12 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 10 Pro 84.5 dB 12 Pro 84.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2020 December 2021 Release date March 2020 December 2021 SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.