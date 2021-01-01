Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs 10 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (574K versus 320K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (845 against 610 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 30W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 340 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4160 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Weighs 16 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
93
61
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
86
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
81
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|386 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|89.8%
|85.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.6%
|99%
|PWM
|373 Hz
|241 Hz
|Response time
|2.4 ms
|9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Blue
|White, Gray, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Pro +44%
881
613
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Pro +72%
3307
1923
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Pro +79%
574090
320044
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (23rd and 131st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|30 GB
|21 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4160 mAh
|Charge power
|50 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (30 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Yes (30% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:44 hr
Mi 10 Lite +8%
14:56 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:44 hr
Mi 10 Lite +22%
21:35 hr
Talk (3G)
26:19 hr
Mi 10 Lite +1%
26:34 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (80th and 33rd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
134
Video quality
104
Generic camera score
124
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2020
|March 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|July 2020
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.69 W/kg
|0.793 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|1.18 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.
