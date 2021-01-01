Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on August 11, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.