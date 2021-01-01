Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Ultra vs ROG Phone 3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on August 11, 2020, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 9.9% more screen real estate
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (807 against 718 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 3
  • Shows 41% longer battery life (120 vs 85 hours)
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 981 and 912 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Ultra
vs
ROG Phone 3

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 79.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98% 99.9%
PWM 485 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 4 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Ultra +12%
807 nits
ROG Phone 3
718 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 9.85 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 222 gramm (7.83 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10 Ultra +12%
89.8%
ROG Phone 3
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra and Asus ROG Phone 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz 645 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Ultra
912
ROG Phone 3 +8%
981
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Ultra
3326
ROG Phone 3 +1%
3348
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Ultra +4%
631313
ROG Phone 3
607180

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 ROG UI
OS size 21 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 5 (41% in 5 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (75% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Ultra
12:49 hr
ROG Phone 3 +14%
14:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Ultra
18:31 hr
ROG Phone 3 +5%
19:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Ultra
17:31 hr
ROG Phone 3 +120%
38:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 125°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.32", Omnivision OV48C
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.83"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Ultra +1%
90.2 dB
ROG Phone 3
89.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 July 2020
Release date August 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 1000 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra. But if the battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

