Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on August 11, 2020, against the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.