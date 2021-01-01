Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Ultra vs Zenfone 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra vs Asus Zenfone 7 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 10 Ультра
VS
Асус Зенфон 7 Про
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
Asus Zenfone 7 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on August 11, 2020, against the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (807 against 735 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (99 vs 85 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Ultra
vs
Zenfone 7 Pro

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98% 99.9%
PWM 485 Hz 384 Hz
Response time 4 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Ultra +10%
807 nits
Zenfone 7 Pro
735 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 222 gramm (7.83 oz) 230 gramm (8.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10 Ultra +7%
89.8%
Zenfone 7 Pro
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra and Asus Zenfone 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz 645 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Ultra +2%
3326
Zenfone 7 Pro
3275
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Ultra +7%
631313
Zenfone 7 Pro
590541

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 ZenUI 7
OS size 21 GB 20.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 5 (41% in 5 min) Yes (56% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Ultra +8%
12:49 hr
Zenfone 7 Pro
11:55 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Ultra +22%
18:31 hr
Zenfone 7 Pro
15:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Ultra
17:31 hr
Zenfone 7 Pro +70%
29:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 113°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.32", Omnivision OV48C
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels -
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 -
Aperture f/2.3 -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Ultra +3%
90.2 dB
Zenfone 7 Pro
87.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 August 2020
Release date August 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 900 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra. It has a better display, software, camera, and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Mi 10 Ultra
2. Mi 10 vs Mi 10 Ultra
3. 8 Pro vs Mi 10 Ultra
4. Mi 10T Pro vs Mi 10 Ultra
5. Find X2 Pro vs Mi 10 Ultra
6. Galaxy S20 vs Zenfone 7 Pro
7. P40 Pro vs Zenfone 7 Pro
8. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Zenfone 7 Pro
9. iPhone 12 Pro vs Zenfone 7 Pro
10. ROG Phone 3 vs Zenfone 7 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish