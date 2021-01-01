Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Ultra vs Zenfone 8 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra vs Asus Zenfone 8

Ксиаоми Ми 10 Ультра
VS
Асус Зенфон 8
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
Asus Zenfone 8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on August 11, 2020, against the Asus Zenfone 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.77 inch larger screen size
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 13% higher pixel density (446 vs 395 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Ultra
vs
Zenfone 8

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 446 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98% 99.9%
PWM 485 Hz 495 Hz
Response time 4 ms 3.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Ultra +2%
797 nits
Zenfone 8
785 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 148 mm (5.83 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 68.5 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 222 gramm (7.83 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10 Ultra +8%
89.8%
Zenfone 8
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra and Asus Zenfone 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660
GPU clock 587 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 6, 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Ultra
910
Zenfone 8 +21%
1102
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Ultra
3299
Zenfone 8 +8%
3553
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Ultra
638421
Zenfone 8 +5%
667570
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 ZenUI 8
OS size 21 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 5 (41% in 5 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Ultra +1%
12:49 hr
Zenfone 8
12:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Ultra +18%
18:31 hr
Zenfone 8
15:47 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Ultra
17:31 hr
Zenfone 8 +24%
21:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 112°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP) 2 (64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.32", Omnivision OV48C
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Asus Zenfone 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.5
Focal length - 28 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.93"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Ultra +5%
90.8 dB
Zenfone 8
86.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 May 2021
Release date August 2020 May 2021
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 650 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus Zenfone 8. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
2. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
3. Huawei P40 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
4. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
5. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
6. Samsung Galaxy S21 and Asus Zenfone 8
7. Xiaomi Poco F3 and Asus Zenfone 8
8. Apple iPhone 12 and Asus Zenfone 8
9. Asus ROG Phone 5 and Zenfone 8
10. Google Pixel 4a and Asus Zenfone 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish