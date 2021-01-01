Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Ultra vs Zenfone 8 Flip – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on August 11, 2020, against the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (797 against 722 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (98 vs 85 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1124 and 910 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Ultra
vs
Zenfone 8 Flip

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98% 100%
PWM 485 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 4 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Ultra +10%
797 nits
Zenfone 8 Flip
722 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 222 gramm (7.83 oz) 230 gramm (8.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10 Ultra +7%
89.8%
Zenfone 8 Flip
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra and Asus Zenfone 8 Flip in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660
GPU clock 587 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Ultra
910
Zenfone 8 Flip +24%
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Ultra
3299
Zenfone 8 Flip +10%
3639
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 ZenUI 8
OS size 21 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 5 (41% in 5 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Ultra +11%
12:49 hr
Zenfone 8 Flip
11:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Ultra +12%
18:31 hr
Zenfone 8 Flip
16:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Ultra
17:31 hr
Zenfone 8 Flip +131%
40:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 112°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.32", Omnivision OV48C
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26.6 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Asus Zenfone 8 Flip from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels -
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 -
Aperture f/2.3 -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS -

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Ultra +3%
90.8 dB
Zenfone 8 Flip
87.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 May 2021
Release date August 2020 May 2021
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 750 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip.

