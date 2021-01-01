Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra vs Asus Zenfone 8 Flip
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on August 11, 2020, against the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Optical image stabilization
- Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (797 against 722 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
- Reverse charging feature
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip
- Shows 15% longer battery life (98 vs 85 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G
- The phone is 9-months newer
- 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1124 and 910 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
96
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
83
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
84
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.8%
|84.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98%
|100%
|PWM
|485 Hz
|367 Hz
|Response time
|4 ms
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|222 gramm (7.83 oz)
|230 gramm (8.11 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
910
Zenfone 8 Flip +24%
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3299
Zenfone 8 Flip +10%
3639
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
638421
n/a
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|ZenUI 8
|OS size
|21 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 5 (41% in 5 min)
|Yes (53% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:23 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Ultra +11%
12:49 hr
11:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Ultra +12%
18:31 hr
16:37 hr
Talk (3G)
17:31 hr
Zenfone 8 Flip +131%
40:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|128°
|112°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.32", Omnivision OV48C
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26.6 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Asus Zenfone 8 Flip from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|-
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|-
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
125
Video quality
108
Generic camera score
118
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2020
|May 2021
|Release date
|August 2020
|May 2021
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 750 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1