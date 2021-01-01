Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Ultra vs 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra vs OnePlus 9 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 10 Ультра
VS
Ванплас 9 Про
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
OnePlus 9 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on August 11, 2020, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • 33% higher pixel density (525 vs 395 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (703K versus 639K)
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (879 against 812 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1126 and 938 points
  • Weighs 25 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Ultra
vs
9 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98% -
PWM 485 Hz -
Response time 4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Ultra
812 nits
9 Pro +8%
879 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 222 gramm (7.83 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10 Ultra
89.8%
9 Pro +1%
90.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra and OnePlus 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660
GPU clock 587 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Ultra
938
9 Pro +20%
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Ultra
3401
9 Pro +8%
3675
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Ultra
639347
9 Pro +10%
703905

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 OxygenOS 11
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 5 (41% in 5 min) Yes (100% in 32 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Ultra
12:49 hr
9 Pro +5%
13:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Ultra +37%
18:31 hr
9 Pro
13:34 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Ultra
17:31 hr
9 Pro +94%
33:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3.3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 140°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.32", Omnivision OV48C
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Ultra
90.8 dB
9 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 March 2021
Release date August 2020 March 2021
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 938 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 11 Pro Max or Mi 10 Ultra
2. Mi 10 or Mi 10 Ultra
3. 8 Pro or Mi 10 Ultra
4. Mi 10T Pro or Mi 10 Ultra
5. Find X2 Pro or Mi 10 Ultra
6. Galaxy S21 Plus or 9 Pro
7. Redmi Note 9 Pro or 9 Pro
8. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or 9 Pro
9. Mi 11 or 9 Pro
10. OnePlus 8T or 9 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish