Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra vs Oppo Find X2 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 10 Ультра
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
VS
Оппо Find X2 Про
Oppo Find X2 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on August 11, 2020, against the Oppo Find X2 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 30% higher pixel density (513 vs 395 PPI)
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (96 vs 85 hours)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Ultra
vs
Find X2 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 395 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 89.8% 90.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98% 100%
PWM 485 Hz 480 Hz
Response time 4 ms 2.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Ultra
803 nits
Find X2 Pro +6%
855 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 222 gramm (7.83 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Ceramic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10 Ultra
89.8%
Find X2 Pro +1%
90.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra and Oppo Find X2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Ultra +1%
915
Find X2 Pro
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Ultra +1%
3298
Find X2 Pro
3252
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Ultra +9%
632405
Find X2 Pro
582584
AnTuTu Phone Scores (8th and 18th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7.1
OS size 21 GB 53 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4260 mAh
Charge power 120 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 5 (41% in 5 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Ultra +9%
12:49 hr
Find X2 Pro
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Ultra +6%
18:31 hr
Find X2 Pro
17:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Ultra
17:31 hr
Find X2 Pro +45%
25:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.32", Omnivision OV48C
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 129 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Find X2 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.4
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Ultra +6%
90.6 dB
Find X2 Pro
85.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 March 2020
Release date August 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 1125 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra. But if the display, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find X2 Pro.

