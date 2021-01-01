Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Ultra vs Galaxy S10e – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S10e

Ксиаоми Ми 10 Ультра
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
VS
Самсунг Галакси S10е
Samsung Galaxy S10e

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on August 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S10e, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.87 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3100 mAh
  • 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (632K versus 384K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (803 against 700 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 11% higher pixel density (438 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 72 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.2 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Ultra
vs
Galaxy S10e

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 395 ppi 438 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 89.8% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98% 97.5%
PWM 485 Hz 232 Hz
Response time 4 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Ultra +15%
803 nits
Galaxy S10e
700 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 142.2 mm (5.6 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 222 gramm (7.83 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10 Ultra +8%
89.8%
Galaxy S10e
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S10e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 587 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Ultra +22%
915
Galaxy S10e
747
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Ultra +72%
3298
Galaxy S10e
1923
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Ultra +64%
632405
Galaxy S10e
384541
AnTuTu Ranking (8th and 100th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.0
OS size 21 GB 20.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 120 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 5 (41% in 5 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Ultra +13%
12:49 hr
Galaxy S10e
11:01 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Ultra +21%
18:31 hr
Galaxy S10e
15:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Ultra
17:31 hr
Galaxy S10e +18%
20:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP) 2 (12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.32", Omnivision OV48C
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.3 f/1.9
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 Ultra +9%
90.6 dB
Galaxy S10e
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 February 2019
Release date August 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) - 0.582 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.575 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi 10 Ultra vs Mi 10 Pro
2. Mi 10 Ultra vs Galaxy S20 Ultra
3. Mi 10 Ultra vs P40 Pro
4. Mi 10 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
5. Mi 10 Ultra vs Mi 10T Pro
6. Galaxy S10e vs Galaxy S10
7. Galaxy S10e vs iPhone 11
8. Galaxy S10e vs iPhone XR
9. Galaxy S10e vs Huawei P30
10. Galaxy S10e vs Galaxy S9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish