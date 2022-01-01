Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G VS Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on August 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Shows 8% longer battery life (92 vs 85 hours)

The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Weighs 45 grams less

19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1107 and 930 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98% - PWM 485 Hz - Response time 4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 10 Ultra +2% 815 nits Galaxy S21 FE 5G 799 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 222 gramm (7.83 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver White, Gray, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 10 Ultra +5% 89.8% Galaxy S21 FE 5G 85.3%

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 12 ROM MIUI 12 One UI 4.0 OS size 21 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 128° 123° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.32", Omnivision OV48C

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/4.1

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No - Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 10 Ultra 90.8 dB Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2020 January 2022 Release date August 2020 January 2022 SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.48 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. It has a better display, software, design, and sound.