Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on August 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 117% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 814 nits)
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (977K versus 617K)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 27% higher pixel density (500 vs 395 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Ultra
vs
Galaxy S22 Ultra

Display

Type OLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3080 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 500 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98% -
PWM 485 Hz -
Response time 4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Ultra
814 nits
Galaxy S22 Ultra +117%
1767 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 222 gramm (7.83 oz) 228 gramm (8.04 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Samsung Exynos 2200
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Samsung Xclipse 920
GPU clock 587 MHz 1300 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 10 Ultra
617997
Galaxy S22 Ultra +58%
977979
CPU 166496 231679
GPU 215687 412278
Memory 102318 161800
UX 132454 164423
Total score 617997 977979
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Graphics score 4248 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12452 -
AnTuTu 9 Ranking (111th and 5th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 12
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 4.1
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 5 (41% in 5 min) Yes (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 10x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.32", Omnivision OV48C
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.82"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 February 2022
Release date August 2020 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

