Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on August 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Delivers 117% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 814 nits)
- 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (977K versus 617K)
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- 27% higher pixel density (500 vs 395 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3080 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|500 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.8%
|90%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98%
|-
|PWM
|485 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|222 gramm (7.83 oz)
|228 gramm (8.04 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Samsung Exynos 2200
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|1300 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
929
Galaxy S22 Ultra +27%
1177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3373
Galaxy S22 Ultra +5%
3527
|CPU
|166496
|231679
|GPU
|215687
|412278
|Memory
|102318
|161800
|UX
|132454
|164423
|Total score
|617997
|977979
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|4248
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12452
|-
AnTuTu 9 Ranking (111th and 5th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|21 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 5 (41% in 5 min)
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|0:23 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:31 hr
Talk (3G)
17:31 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 10x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|128°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.32", Omnivision OV48C
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|7864 x 5200
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.82"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2020
|February 2022
|Release date
|August 2020
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
