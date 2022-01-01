Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra VS Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on August 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Delivers 117% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 814 nits)

58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (977K versus 617K)

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

27% higher pixel density (500 vs 395 PPI)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3080 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 500 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98% - PWM 485 Hz - Response time 4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 10 Ultra 814 nits Galaxy S22 Ultra +117% 1767 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 222 gramm (7.83 oz) 228 gramm (8.04 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 10 Ultra 89.8% Galaxy S22 Ultra 90%

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 12 ROM MIUI 12 One UI 4.1 OS size 21 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 10x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 128° 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.32", Omnivision OV48C

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/4.1

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 7864 x 5200 Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.82" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 10 Ultra 90.8 dB Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2020 February 2022 Release date August 2020 March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.