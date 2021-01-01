Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Comes with 811 mAh larger battery capacity: 4780 vs 3969 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 11% longer battery life (113 vs 102 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 19% higher pixel density (458 vs 386 PPI)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1317 and 875 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
89
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
81
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|386 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|89.8%
|83.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|99.6%
|PWM
|362 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|3 ms
|4.9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|226 gramm (7.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
875
iPhone 11 Pro Max +51%
1317
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3240
3392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 +2%
558564
549189
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|-
|OS size
|19 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4780 mAh
|3969 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (30 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 +1%
15:24 hr
15:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 +10%
21:29 hr
19:30 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 +26%
26:53 hr
21:03 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (26th and 60th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|September 2019
|Release date
|June 2020
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 1250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.69 W/kg
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10.
