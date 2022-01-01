Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 vs iPhone 8 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Apple iPhone 8

Ксиаоми Ми 10
VS
Эпл Айфон 8
Xiaomi Mi 10
Apple iPhone 8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 8, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10
  • Comes with 2959 mAh larger battery capacity: 4780 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has 4x more RAM: 8GB versus 2GB
  • Thinner bezels – 24.4% more screen real estate
  • Has a 1.97 inches larger screen size
  • 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (645K versus 355K)
  • Shows 38% longer battery life (31:29 vs 22:48 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (850 against 636 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.5 mm narrower
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 60 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 10
78
iPhone 8
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 10
73
iPhone 8
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 10
82
iPhone 8
57
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 10
69
iPhone 8
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 10
80
iPhone 8
61
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 10
73
iPhone 8
56

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10
vs
iPhone 8

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 386 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 99.9%
PWM 362 Hz Not detected
Response time 3 ms 22 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1373:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 +34%
850 nits
iPhone 8
636 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Green Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10 +37%
89.8%
iPhone 8
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 and Apple iPhone 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple GPU
GPU clock 587 MHz -
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10
889
iPhone 8 +4%
927
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 +46%
3221
iPhone 8
2199
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 10 +81%
645303
iPhone 8
355818
CPU 187992 121523
GPU 219514 110958
Memory 107107 44570
UX 131554 80000
Total score 645303 355818
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 10 +20%
3871
iPhone 8
3214
Stability 99% 62%
Graphics test 23 FPS 19 FPS
Graphics score 3871 3214
PCMark 3.0 score 11673 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12.0) iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM MIUI 13 15.4
OS size 19 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4780 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 30 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:10 hr 08:04 hr
Watching video 16:47 hr 08:37 hr
Gaming 05:11 hr 03:56 hr
Standby 94 hr 82 hr
General battery life
Mi 10 +38%
31:29 hr
iPhone 8
22:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution - 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10
n/a
iPhone 8
93
Video quality
Mi 10
n/a
iPhone 8
90
Generic camera score
Mi 10
n/a
iPhone 8
92

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 +4%
83.5 dB
iPhone 8
80.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 September 2017
Release date June 2020 September 2017
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg 1.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.36 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (83.3%)
1 (16.7%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco F3 or Mi 10
2. Xiaomi Mi 10T or Mi 10
3. Xiaomi 11T or Mi 10
4. OnePlus 8 or Xiaomi Mi 10
5. Apple iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 8
6. Apple iPhone 13 or iPhone 8
7. Apple iPhone 11 or iPhone 8
8. Apple iPhone 13 mini or iPhone 8
9. Samsung Galaxy S22 or Apple iPhone 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish