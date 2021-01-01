Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10
- Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (846 against 618 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 30W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Thinner bezels – 9.2% more screen real estate
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (558K versus 496K)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
- Comes with 1220 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4780 mAh
- Shows 17% longer battery life (132 vs 113 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
90
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
83
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.59 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|386 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen to body ratio
|89.8%
|80.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|-
|PWM
|362 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
|171 mm (6.73 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 +20%
875
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 +23%
3240
2644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 +13%
558564
496489
AnTuTu Ranking (26th and 42nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|ROG UI
|OS size
|19 GB
|21 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4780 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (30 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:24 hr
15:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:29 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +19%
25:36 hr
Talk (3G)
26:53 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +51%
40:00 hr
Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (26th and 7th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|125°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ad)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|22
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|July 2019
|Release date
|June 2020
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.69 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL.
Cast your vote
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3