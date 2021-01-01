Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 vs ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

Ксиаоми Ми 10
Xiaomi Mi 10
VS
Асус РОГ Фон 2 ZS660KL
Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (846 against 618 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.2% more screen real estate
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (558K versus 496K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
  • Comes with 1220 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4780 mAh
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (132 vs 113 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10
vs
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 386 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 89.8% 80.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM 362 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 +37%
846 nits
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
618 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10 +11%
89.8%
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
80.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 and Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 640
GPU clock 587 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 +20%
875
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
730
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 +23%
3240
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
2644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 +13%
558564
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
496489
AnTuTu Ranking (26th and 42nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 ROG UI
OS size 19 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4780 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10
15:24 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
15:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10
21:29 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +19%
25:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10
26:53 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +51%
40:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 125°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution - 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ad)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10
82.8 dB
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +3%
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 July 2019
Release date June 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
