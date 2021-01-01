Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 vs Zenfone 8 Flip – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (113 vs 98 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (871 against 735 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1128 and 903 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10
vs
Zenfone 8 Flip

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 386 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM 362 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 +19%
871 nits
Zenfone 8 Flip
735 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 230 gramm (8.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Green Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10 +7%
89.8%
Zenfone 8 Flip
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 and Asus Zenfone 8 Flip in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660
GPU clock 587 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10
903
Zenfone 8 Flip +25%
1128
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10
3266
Zenfone 8 Flip +14%
3736
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10
492878
Zenfone 8 Flip
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 ZenUI 8
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4780 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 +35%
15:24 hr
Zenfone 8 Flip
11:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 +30%
21:29 hr
Zenfone 8 Flip
16:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10
26:53 hr
Zenfone 8 Flip +51%
40:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 112°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26.6 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels -
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10
83.5 dB
Zenfone 8 Flip
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 May 2021
Release date June 2020 May 2021
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip. But if the software, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10.

