Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Huawei Honor View 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 77% higher maximum brightness (846 against 477 nits)
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (113 vs 88 hours)
  • Comes with 780 mAh larger battery capacity: 4780 vs 4000 mAh
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (558K versus 377K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 20
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 28 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10
vs
Honor View 20

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 386 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 89.8% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 97.5%
PWM 362 Hz Not detected
Response time 3 ms 39 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1230:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 +77%
846 nits
Honor View 20
477 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10 +5%
89.8%
Honor View 20
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 and Huawei Honor View 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 587 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 +28%
875
Honor View 20
684
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 +34%
3240
Honor View 20
2415
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 +48%
558564
Honor View 20
377088
AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores (26th and 104th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 19 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4780 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 +5%
15:24 hr
Honor View 20
14:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 +40%
21:29 hr
Honor View 20
15:26 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10
26:53 hr
Honor View 20 +13%
30:00 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (26th and 73rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution - 5760 x 4304
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 21
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10
82.8 dB
Honor View 20 +1%
83.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 December 2018
Release date June 2020 December 2018
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 475 USD
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg 0.89 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.25 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 is definitely a better buy.

