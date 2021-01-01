Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 vs Mate 10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Huawei Mate 10

VS
Xiaomi Mi 10
Huawei Mate 10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (476K versus 231K)
  • Has a 0.77 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (113 vs 87 hours)
  • Comes with 780 mAh larger battery capacity: 4780 vs 4000 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (851 against 625 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 10
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 29% higher pixel density (498 vs 386 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 10
81
Mate 10
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 10
80
Mate 10
48
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 10
88
Mate 10
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 10
70
Mate 10
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 10
82
Mate 10
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 10
77
Mate 10
59

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10
vs
Mate 10

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 386 ppi 498 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 82.22%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM 362 Hz Not detected
Response time 3 ms 37.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2514:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 +36%
851 nits
Mate 10
625 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 150.5 mm (5.93 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Green Black, Gold, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10 +9%
89.8%
Mate 10
82.22%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 and Huawei Mate 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 587 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10
889
Mate 10
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10
3212
Mate 10
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 10
n/a
Mate 10
210455
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 +106%
476248
Mate 10
231148
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking List (99th and 297th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10
OS size 19 GB 12.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4780 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 +25%
15:24 hr
Mate 10
12:17 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 +109%
21:29 hr
Mate 10
10:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 +9%
26:53 hr
Mate 10
24:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10
83.5 dB
Mate 10
83.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 October 2017
Release date June 2020 November 2017
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 555 USD
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 is definitely a better buy.

