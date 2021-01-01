Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 vs Mate 40 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10
VS
Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, which is powered by Kirin 9000 5G and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (113 vs 101 hours)
  • Comes with 380 mAh larger battery capacity: 4780 vs 4400 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 14% higher pixel density (441 vs 386 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10
vs
Mate 40 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.76 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1344 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 386 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 89.8% 94.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 97.5%
PWM 362 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 +7%
846 nits
Mate 40 Pro
794 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Green Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10
89.8%
Mate 40 Pro +5%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 and Huawei Mate 40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Kirin 9000 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3130 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G78 MP24
GPU clock 587 MHz -
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10
875
Mate 40 Pro +4%
914
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10
3240
Mate 40 Pro +1%
3265
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 +7%
558564
Mate 40 Pro
520680
AnTuTu Android Ranking (26th and 36th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 11
OS size 19 GB 18.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4780 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 30 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes, HUAWEI SuperCharge (87% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 +7%
15:24 hr
Mate 40 Pro
14:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 +29%
21:29 hr
Mate 40 Pro
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 +13%
26:53 hr
Mate 40 Pro
23:44 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (26th and 101st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution - 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 18 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10
n/a
Mate 40 Pro
140
Video quality
Mi 10
n/a
Mate 40 Pro
116
Generic camera score
Mi 10
n/a
Mate 40 Pro
136

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 22 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10
82.8 dB
Mate 40 Pro +5%
86.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 October 2020
Release date June 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 40 Pro. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10.

