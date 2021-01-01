Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 vs P40 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Huawei P40 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10
  • Delivers 71% higher maximum brightness (846 against 495 nits)
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (113 vs 94 hours)
  • Comes with 580 mAh larger battery capacity: 4780 vs 4200 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (558K versus 484K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 875 and 777 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 14% higher pixel density (441 vs 386 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 10
82
P40 Pro
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 10
90
P40 Pro
84
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 10
92
P40 Pro
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 10
79
P40 Pro
87
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 10
82
P40 Pro
98
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 10
83
P40 Pro
84

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10
vs
P40 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 386 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 89.8% 91.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 99.4%
PWM 362 Hz 365 Hz
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 +71%
846 nits
P40 Pro
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Green Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10
89.8%
P40 Pro +2%
91.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 and Huawei P40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 587 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 +13%
875
P40 Pro
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 +3%
3240
P40 Pro
3135
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 +15%
558564
P40 Pro
484432
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (26th and 48th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 11
OS size 19 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4780 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 30 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 +1%
15:24 hr
P40 Pro
15:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 +18%
21:29 hr
P40 Pro
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 +18%
26:53 hr
P40 Pro
22:42 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (26th and 64th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 7680 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10
n/a
P40 Pro
140
Video quality
Mi 10
n/a
P40 Pro
105
Generic camera score
Mi 10
n/a
P40 Pro
128

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 22 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10
82.8 dB
P40 Pro +7%
88.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 March 2020
Release date June 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Pro. But if the performance, software, and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10.

