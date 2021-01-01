Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 vs Meizu 16 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Meizu 16

Ксиаоми Ми 10
Xiaomi Mi 10
VS
Мейзу 16
Meizu 16

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Meizu 16, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10
  • Comes with 1770 mAh larger battery capacity: 4780 vs 3010 mAh
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (558K versus 279K)
  • Has a 0.67 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 98% higher maximum brightness (846 against 428 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 56 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 10
82
Meizu 16
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 10
91
Meizu 16
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 10
98
Meizu 16
66
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 10
79
Meizu 16
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 10
82
Meizu 16
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 10
83
Meizu 16
61

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10
vs
Meizu 16

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 386 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM 362 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 +98%
846 nits
Meizu 16
428 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 150.5 mm (5.93 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 152 gramm (5.36 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10 +6%
89.8%
Meizu 16
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 and Meizu 16 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 630
GPU clock 587 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 +75%
875
Meizu 16
499
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 +66%
3240
Meizu 16
1953
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 +100%
558564
Meizu 16
279952
AnTuTu Android Ranking (29th and 166th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Flyme UI 8.1
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4780 mAh 3010 mAh
Charge power 30 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10
15:24 hr
Meizu 16
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10
21:29 hr
Meizu 16
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 10
26:53 hr
Meizu 16
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital (lossless), 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution - 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 12
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10
82.8 dB
Meizu 16
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 August 2018
Release date June 2020 August 2018
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 161 USD
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 is definitely a better buy.

