Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Meizu 18, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10
  • Comes with 780 mAh larger battery capacity: 4780 vs 4000 mAh
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (854 against 692 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Meizu 18
  • 46% higher pixel density (563 vs 386 PPI)
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (693K versus 482K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Has 2 SIM card slots

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 10
80
Meizu 18
96
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 10
85
Meizu 18
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 10
91
Meizu 18
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 10
75
Meizu 18
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 10
82
Meizu 18
90
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 10
80
Meizu 18
86

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10
vs
Meizu 18

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 386 ppi 563 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 88.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM 362 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 +23%
854 nits
Meizu 18
692 nits
Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 152.4 mm (6 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Green White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10 +1%
89.8%
Meizu 18
88.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 and Meizu 18 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660
GPU clock 587 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10
889
Meizu 18 +25%
1113
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10
3240
Meizu 18 +11%
3597
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10
482113
Meizu 18 +44%
693342
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (98th and 15th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Flyme 9
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4780 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 36 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10
15:24 hr
Meizu 18
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10
21:29 hr
Meizu 18
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 10
26:53 hr
Meizu 18
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 122°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution - 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10
83.5 dB
Meizu 18
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 March 2021
Release date June 2020 March 2021
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Meizu 18. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10.

