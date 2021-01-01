Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.