Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A80, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.