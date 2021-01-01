Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 vs Galaxy S10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Samsung Galaxy S10

Xiaomi Mi 10
VS
Samsung Galaxy S10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1380 mAh larger battery capacity: 4780 vs 3400 mAh
  • Shows 43% longer battery life (113 vs 79 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (558K versus 393K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 43% higher pixel density (551 vs 386 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 51 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10
vs
Galaxy S10

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 386 ppi 551 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 89.8% 88.08%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 98.1%
PWM 362 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 3 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 +4%
846 nits
Galaxy S10
812 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 157 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Green White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10 +2%
89.8%
Galaxy S10
88.08%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 and Samsung Galaxy S10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 587 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 +26%
875
Galaxy S10
692
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 +60%
3240
Galaxy S10
2027
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 +42%
558564
Galaxy S10
393293
AnTuTu 8 Results (26th and 92nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.0
OS size 19 GB 9.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4780 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 30 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 +51%
15:24 hr
Galaxy S10
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 +70%
21:29 hr
Galaxy S10
12:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 +25%
26:53 hr
Galaxy S10
21:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution - 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10
n/a
Galaxy S10
114
Video quality
Mi 10
n/a
Galaxy S10
97
Generic camera score
Mi 10
n/a
Galaxy S10
109

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10
82.8 dB
Galaxy S10 +6%
88 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 February 2019
Release date June 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10. But if the connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10.

