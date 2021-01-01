Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 30W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (558K versus 458K)
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (846 against 705 nits)
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 22 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
90
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
83
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|386 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|89.8%
|87.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|98.3%
|PWM
|362 Hz
|250 Hz
|Response time
|3 ms
|32 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1000 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 +21%
875
723
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 +36%
3240
2377
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 +22%
558564
458532
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking List (26th and 63rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|19 GB
|22.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4780 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (30 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 +14%
15:24 hr
13:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 +12%
21:29 hr
19:07 hr
Talk (3G)
26:53 hr
Galaxy S10 Lite +29%
34:29 hr
Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (26th and 40th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|January 2020
|Release date
|June 2020
|January 2020
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 562 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.69 W/kg
|0.484 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|1.02 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 is definitely a better buy.
