Mi 10 vs Galaxy S20 FE – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10
vs
Galaxy S20 FE

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 386 ppi 407 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 89.8% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 95.7%
PWM 362 Hz 227 Hz
Response time 3 ms 2.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 +5%
846 nits
Galaxy S20 FE
808 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Green White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10 +6%
89.8%
Galaxy S20 FE
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Samsung Exynos 990
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 587 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10
875
Galaxy S20 FE +2%
891
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10
3240
Galaxy S20 FE +1%
3278
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 +3%
558564
Galaxy S20 FE
542524
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (26th and 28th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.0
OS size 19 GB 24 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4780 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 +5%
15:24 hr
Galaxy S20 FE
14:47 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 +16%
21:29 hr
Galaxy S20 FE
18:38 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10
26:53 hr
Galaxy S20 FE +26%
33:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 22 19
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10
82.8 dB
Galaxy S20 FE +8%
89.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 September 2020
Release date June 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg 0.341 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.447 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. It has a better display, connectivity, design, and sound.

