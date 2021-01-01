Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 vs Galaxy S20 Plus – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Ксиаоми Ми 10
Xiaomi Mi 10
VS
Самсунг Галакси С20 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (113 vs 97 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 36% higher pixel density (524 vs 386 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10
vs
Galaxy S20 Plus

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 386 ppi 524 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 89.8% 90.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 99.7%
PWM 362 Hz 214 Hz
Response time 3 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 +7%
846 nits
Galaxy S20 Plus
789 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Green Black, Gray, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10
89.8%
Galaxy S20 Plus +1%
90.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 587 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10
875
Galaxy S20 Plus +4%
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 +13%
3240
Galaxy S20 Plus
2874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 +7%
558564
Galaxy S20 Plus
520533
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (26th and 35th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.0
OS size 19 GB 23.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4780 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 84 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 +17%
15:24 hr
Galaxy S20 Plus
13:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 +25%
21:29 hr
Galaxy S20 Plus
17:09 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 +26%
26:53 hr
Galaxy S20 Plus
21:03 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (26th and 122nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 1.1x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution - 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 22 22
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10
82.8 dB
Galaxy S20 Plus +3%
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 February 2020
Release date June 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg 0.38 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.57 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
9 (28.1%)
23 (71.9%)
Total votes: 32

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 9T
2. Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
3. Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 9
4. Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi 10 and Samsung Galaxy S20
6. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Apple iPhone 11
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
10. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Note 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish