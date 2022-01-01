Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus VS Xiaomi Mi 10 Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Delivers 106% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 856 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Has 2 SIM card slots

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 386 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 88.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.8% - PWM 362 Hz - Response time 3 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 10 856 nits Galaxy S22 Plus +106% 1767 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Gray, Green White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 10 +2% 89.8% Galaxy S22 Plus 88.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Samsung Exynos 2200 Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Samsung Xclipse 920 GPU clock 587 MHz 1300 MHz FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 10 893 Galaxy S22 Plus +30% 1163 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 10 3269 Galaxy S22 Plus +9% 3549 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 10 650500 Galaxy S22 Plus n/a CPU 187992 - GPU 219514 - Memory 107107 - UX 131554 - Total score 650500 - 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 10 3826 Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 22 FPS - Graphics score 3826 - PCMark 3.0 score 11621 - AnTuTu Ranking List Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12.0) Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced One UI 4.1 OS size 19 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 - Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution - 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.24" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 10 83.5 dB Galaxy S22 Plus n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2020 February 2022 Release date June 2020 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is definitely a better buy.