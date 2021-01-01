Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10
  • Shows 64% longer battery life (113 vs 69 hours)
  • Comes with 1480 mAh larger battery capacity: 4780 vs 3300 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
  • Waterproof body (IPX8 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (689K versus 536K)
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (926 against 849 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10
vs
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2636 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 21.9:9
PPI 386 ppi 426 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 95.3%
PWM 362 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 3 ms 6.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10
849 nits
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +9%
926 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 166 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 72.2 mm (2.84 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No IPX8
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Green White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10 +6%
89.8%
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660
GPU clock 587 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10
883
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +11%
979
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10
3238
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +5%
3413
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 10
536422
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +28%
689236
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating (124th and 55th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced One UI 3.5
OS size 19 GB 29 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4780 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 30 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 +52%
15:24 hr
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
10:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 +86%
21:29 hr
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
11:47 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 +47%
26:53 hr
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
18:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution - 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10
83.5 dB
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +6%
88.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 August 2021
Release date June 2020 August 2021
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg 0.86 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.58 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10.

