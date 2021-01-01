Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 vs Xperia 1 II – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Sony Xperia 1 II

Xiaomi Mi 10
VS
Sony Xperia 1 II

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Sony Xperia 1 II, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (113 vs 83 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 780 mAh larger battery capacity: 4780 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (846 against 607 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 II
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 67% higher pixel density (643 vs 386 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 27 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10
vs
Xperia 1 II

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1644 x 3840 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 21:9
PPI 386 ppi 643 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 84%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 123.3%
PWM 362 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 3 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 +39%
846 nits
Xperia 1 II
607 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Green Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10 +7%
89.8%
Xperia 1 II
84%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 and Sony Xperia 1 II in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10
875
Xperia 1 II +1%
881
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10
3240
Xperia 1 II +2%
3307
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 +3%
558564
Xperia 1 II
542605

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 19 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4780 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 21 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 +60%
15:24 hr
Xperia 1 II
9:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 +72%
21:29 hr
Xperia 1 II
12:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10
26:53 hr
Xperia 1 II +17%
31:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 124°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 0.3 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 22 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 +7%
82.8 dB
Xperia 1 II
77.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 February 2020
Release date June 2020 July 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.67 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10. But if the connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia 1 II.

