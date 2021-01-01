Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 vs Xperia 5 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Sony Xperia 5

Xiaomi Mi 10
Sony Xperia 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Sony Xperia 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10
  • Comes with 1640 mAh larger battery capacity: 4780 vs 3140 mAh
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (113 vs 96 hours)
  • Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (846 against 569 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (558K versus 433K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Thinner bezels – 8.9% more screen real estate
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5
  • Water-resistant body (IP65 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • 16% higher pixel density (449 vs 386 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 44 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.8 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 10
82
Xperia 5
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 10
90
Xperia 5
73
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 10
92
Xperia 5
72
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 10
79
Xperia 5
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 10
82
Xperia 5
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 10
83
Xperia 5
73

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10
Xperia 5

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.9:9
PPI 386 ppi 449 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 80.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 100%
PWM 362 Hz 227 Hz
Response time 3 ms 15 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 +49%
846 nits
Xperia 5
569 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 68 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No IP65
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Green Black, Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10 +11%
89.8%
Xperia 5
80.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 and Sony Xperia 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 640
GPU clock 587 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 +24%
875
Xperia 5
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 +21%
3240
Xperia 5
2676
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 +29%
558564
Xperia 5
433233
AnTuTu 8 Android Rating (29th and 79th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 19 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4780 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 +34%
15:24 hr
Xperia 5
11:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 +31%
21:29 hr
Xperia 5
16:28 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10
26:53 hr
Xperia 5 +7%
28:34 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (26th and 123rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 135°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Sony Xperia 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10
n/a
Xperia 5
101
Video quality
Mi 10
n/a
Xperia 5
83
Generic camera score
Mi 10
n/a
Xperia 5
95

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 22 19
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10 +4%
82.8 dB
Xperia 5
79.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 September 2019
Release date June 2020 November 2019
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg 1.03 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

