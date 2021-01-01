Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 vs NEX 3S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Vivo NEX 3S, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo NEX 3S
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 1960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 10
82
NEX 3S
75
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 10
91
NEX 3S
95
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 10
98
NEX 3S
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 10
79
NEX 3S
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 10
82
NEX 3S
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 10
83
NEX 3S
80

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10
vs
NEX 3S

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.89 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2256 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 386 ppi 363 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 93.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM 362 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 +6%
846 nits
NEX 3S
796 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 167.4 mm (6.59 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 219.5 gramm (7.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Green Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10
89.8%
NEX 3S +4%
93.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 and Vivo NEX 3S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10
875
NEX 3S +3%
903
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10
3240
NEX 3S +6%
3432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10
558564
NEX 3S +2%
568844
AnTuTu 8 Ranking List (29th and 27th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch 10.0
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4780 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10
15:24 hr
NEX 3S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10
21:29 hr
NEX 3S
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 10
26:53 hr
NEX 3S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 1960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10
82.8 dB
NEX 3S
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 March 2020
Release date June 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 675 USD
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Vivo NEX 3S.

