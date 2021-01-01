Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 vs V17 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Vivo V17 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10
Vivo V17 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Vivo V17 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (558K versus 215K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 680 mAh larger battery capacity: 4780 vs 4100 mAh
  • Delivers 70% higher maximum brightness (846 against 498 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 865
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 10
82
V17 Pro
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 10
90
V17 Pro
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 10
92
V17 Pro
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 10
79
V17 Pro
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 10
82
V17 Pro
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 10
83
V17 Pro
64

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10
vs
V17 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2432 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.2:9
PPI 386 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM 362 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 +70%
846 nits
V17 Pro
498 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 159 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 201.8 gramm (7.12 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Green White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10 +8%
89.8%
V17 Pro
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 and Vivo V17 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 612
GPU clock 587 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 +82%
875
V17 Pro
482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 +99%
3240
V17 Pro
1625
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 +159%
558564
V17 Pro
215693
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (29th and 215th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch 9.1
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4780 mAh 4100 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 +8%
15:24 hr
V17 Pro
14:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 +11%
21:29 hr
V17 Pro
19:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10
26:53 hr
V17 Pro +21%
32:20 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (26th and 38th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10
82.8 dB
V17 Pro +7%
88.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2020 September 2019
Release date June 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 362 USD
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 is definitely a better buy.

