Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Vivo X60 Pro, which is powered by Exynos 1080 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.