Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Vivo X70 Pro VS Xiaomi Mi 10 Vivo X70 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Vivo X70 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Supports wireless charging up to 30W

Comes with 330 mAh larger battery capacity: 4780 vs 4450 mAh

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Shows 9% longer battery life (123 vs 113 hours)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (991 against 849 nits)

Has 2 SIM card slots

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Mi 10 Price Vivo X70 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.8:9 PPI 386 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 90.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.8% - PWM 362 Hz - Response time 3 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 10 849 nits X70 Pro +17% 991 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Gray, Green Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 10 89.8% X70 Pro +1% 90.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 and Vivo X70 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G77 MC9 GPU clock 587 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 10 +1% 881 X70 Pro 873 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 10 +10% 3243 X70 Pro 2937 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 10 645675 X70 Pro +8% 698061 CPU 187992 187894 GPU 219514 242732 Memory 107107 133644 UX 131554 136170 Total score 645675 698061 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 10 3826 X70 Pro +8% 4140 Stability 99% - Graphics test 22 FPS 24 FPS Graphics score 3826 4140 PCMark 3.0 score 11621 10751 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Smartphone Scores (100th and 66th place) Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12.0) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Funtouch OS 12 OS size 19 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 - Zoom Digital Optical, 5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 116° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution - 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 10 n/a X70 Pro 139 Video quality Mi 10 n/a X70 Pro 111 Generic camera score Mi 10 n/a X70 Pro 131

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 19 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 10 83.5 dB X70 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2020 September 2021 Release date June 2020 September 2021 SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X70 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10.