Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 vs Xiaomi 12 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Xiaomi 12

Ксиаоми Ми 10
VS
Ксиаоми 12
Xiaomi Mi 10
Xiaomi 12

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 13, 2020, against the Xiaomi 12, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (31:29 vs 25:34 hours)
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (996K versus 645K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Has 2 SIM card slots

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10
vs
Xiaomi 12

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 386 ppi 419 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 89.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM 362 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10
850 nits
Xiaomi 12 +5%
894 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 152.7 mm (6.01 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.16 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Green Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10 +1%
89.8%
Xiaomi 12
89.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 730
GPU clock 587 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10
889
Xiaomi 12 +39%
1236
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10
3221
Xiaomi 12 +19%
3837
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 10
645303
Xiaomi 12 +54%
996789
CPU 187992 226930
GPU 219514 439548
Memory 107107 161549
UX 131554 169628
Total score 645303 996789
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 10
3871
Xiaomi 12 +140%
9290
Stability 99% 56%
Graphics test 23 FPS 55 FPS
Graphics score 3871 9290
PCMark 3.0 score 11673 12836
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results (128th and 7th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12.0) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4780 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (87% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:10 hr 09:04 hr
Watching video 16:47 hr 13:03 hr
Gaming 05:11 hr 04:49 hr
Standby 94 hr 70 hr
General battery life
Mi 10 +23%
31:29 hr
Xiaomi 12
25:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10
n/a
Xiaomi 12
131
Video quality
Mi 10
n/a
Xiaomi 12
95
Generic camera score
Mi 10
n/a
Xiaomi 12
123

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10
83.5 dB
Xiaomi 12
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 December 2021
Release date June 2020 December 2021
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Poco F3 vs Mi 10
2. Mi 10T vs Mi 10
3. Xiaomi 11T vs Mi 10
4. OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10
5. iPhone 13 vs Xiaomi 12
6. iPhone 12 vs Xiaomi 12
7. OnePlus 9 vs Xiaomi 12
8. Xiaomi 11T vs Xiaomi 12
9. 12 Pro vs Xiaomi 12

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish