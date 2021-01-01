Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Youth vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth vs Apple iPhone 11

Ксиаоми Ми 10 Youth
Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth
VS
Эпл Айфон 11
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on April 27, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1050 mAh larger battery capacity: 4160 vs 3110 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 23% higher pixel density (401 vs 326 PPI)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (513K versus 311K)
  • Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (639 against 428 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Stereo speakers
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Youth
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 24.8 ms
Contrast - 999:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Youth
428 nits
iPhone 11 +49%
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Orange White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10 Youth +8%
85%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 750 MHz -
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Youth
609
iPhone 11 +115%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Youth
1884
iPhone 11 +83%
3442
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Youth
311899
iPhone 11 +65%
513644

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM MIUI 12 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4160 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Youth
n/a
iPhone 11
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Youth
n/a
iPhone 11
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Youth
n/a
iPhone 11
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 122 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2020 September 2019
Release date May 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 312 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth
2. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth
3. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth
4. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Apple iPhone 11
6. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Apple iPhone 11
7. Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone 11
8. Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Apple iPhone 11
9. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Apple iPhone 11

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish