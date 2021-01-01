Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Youth vs Honor 10 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on April 27, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (311K versus 148K)
  • Comes with 760 mAh larger battery capacity: 4160 vs 3400 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Weighs 30 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Youth
vs
Honor 10 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85% 83.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 38.2 ms
Contrast - 805:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Youth
428 nits
Honor 10 Lite +3%
441 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Orange White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10 Youth +2%
85%
Honor 10 Lite
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth and Huawei Honor 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali-G51
GPU clock 750 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Youth +111%
311899
Honor 10 Lite
148044

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4160 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 20 min) No
Full charging time 0:58 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Youth
n/a
Honor 10 Lite
10:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Youth
n/a
Honor 10 Lite
11:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Youth
n/a
Honor 10 Lite
28:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 122 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 November 2018
Release date May 2020 February 2019
Launch price ~ 312 USD ~ 187 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

