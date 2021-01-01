Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10 Youth vs Realme 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth vs Oppo Realme 6 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 10 Youth
Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth
VS
Оппо Реалми 6 Про
Oppo Realme 6 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on April 27, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 6 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (311K versus 269K)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 609 and 535 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10 Youth
vs
Realme 6 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 85% 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.4%
PWM - 2336 Hz
Response time - 28.4 ms
Contrast - 1195:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 10 Youth +3%
428 nits
Realme 6 Pro
415 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Orange Blue, Red, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth and Oppo Realme 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 618
GPU clock 750 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Youth +14%
609
Realme 6 Pro
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Youth +15%
1884
Realme 6 Pro
1639
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Youth +16%
311899
Realme 6 Pro
269673
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark (134th and 176th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4160 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 20 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 0:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10 Youth
n/a
Realme 6 Pro
14:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10 Youth
n/a
Realme 6 Pro
14:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10 Youth
n/a
Realme 6 Pro
31:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 122 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.1
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 6
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 March 2020
Release date May 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 312 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) - 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.92 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi 10 Youth or Mi 10 Pro
2. Mi 10 Youth or iPhone 11 Pro
3. Mi 10 Youth or Mi Note 10 Pro
4. Mi 10 Youth or Mi 10
5. Realme 6 Pro or Galaxy A51
6. Realme 6 Pro or Galaxy M31
7. Realme 6 Pro or Redmi Note 9 Pro
8. Realme 6 Pro or Realme XT
9. Realme 6 Pro or Poco X2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish