Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth vs Oppo Realme 6 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on April 27, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 6 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (311K versus 269K)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 609 and 535 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
59
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
79
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
73
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.57 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|85%
|84.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|98.4%
|PWM
|-
|2336 Hz
|Response time
|-
|28.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1195:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Orange
|Blue, Red, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|800 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10 Youth +14%
609
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10 Youth +15%
1884
1639
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10 Youth +16%
311899
269673
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Realme UI
|OS size
|-
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4160 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 20 min)
|Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min)
|Full charging time
|0:58 hr
|0:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:01 hr
Talk (3G)
31:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 122 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|6
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|March 2020
|Release date
|May 2020
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 312 USD
|~ 275 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.19 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.92 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth is definitely a better buy.
