Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on April 27, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
- 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (458K versus 311K)
- Delivers 65% higher maximum brightness (705 against 428 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Comes with 340 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4160 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 723 and 609 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
58
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.57 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|85%
|87.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.3%
|PWM
|-
|250 Hz
|Response time
|-
|32 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Orange
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1000 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
609
Galaxy S10 Lite +19%
723
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1884
Galaxy S10 Lite +26%
2377
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
311899
Galaxy S10 Lite +47%
458532
AnTuTu 8 Rating (134th and 63rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|-
|22.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4160 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 20 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:58 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:07 hr
Talk (3G)
34:29 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 122 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2020
|January 2020
|Release date
|May 2020
|January 2020
|Launch price
|~ 312 USD
|~ 562 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.484 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.02 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth.
