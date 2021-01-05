Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10i vs ROG Phone 3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10i vs Asus ROG Phone 3

Ксиаоми Ми 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i
VS
Асус Рог Фон 3
Asus ROG Phone 3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on January 5, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10i
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Weighs 25.5 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 3
  • 87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (606K versus 324K)
  • Comes with 1180 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4820 mAh
  • Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (710 against 448 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10i
vs
ROG Phone 3

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 79.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10i
448 nits
ROG Phone 3 +58%
710 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.85 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10i +6%
84.6%
ROG Phone 3
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10i and Asus ROG Phone 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 650
GPU clock 950 MHz 645 MHz
FLOPS - ~1365 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10i
613
ROG Phone 3 +61%
989
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10i
1783
ROG Phone 3 +85%
3302
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10i
324703
ROG Phone 3 +87%
606900

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 ROG UI
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (75% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10i
n/a
ROG Phone 3
14:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10i
n/a
ROG Phone 3
19:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10i
n/a
ROG Phone 3
38:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 125°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", ISOCELL HM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.83"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10i
n/a
ROG Phone 3
89.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced January 2021 July 2020
Release date January 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus ROG Phone 3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Xiaomi Mi 10i
2. Oppo Realme 7 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 10i
3. Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite vs Xiaomi Mi 10i
4. Oppo Realme X7 vs Xiaomi Mi 10i
5. Apple iPhone 11 vs Asus ROG Phone 3
6. Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Asus ROG Phone 3
7. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Asus ROG Phone 3
8. Apple iPhone 12 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 3
9. OnePlus Nord vs Asus ROG Phone 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish