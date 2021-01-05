Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10i vs Honor 8A – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10i vs Huawei Honor 8A

Ксиаоми Ми 10i
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8А
Xiaomi Mi 10i
Huawei Honor 8A

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on January 5, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10i
  • 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (326K versus 107K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 3020 mAh
  • Has a 0.58 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 40% higher pixel density (395 vs 282 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (537 against 444 nits)
  • Weighs 64.5 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10i
vs
Honor 8A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 79.52%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 36.4 ms
Contrast - 1111:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 10i
444 nits
Honor 8A +21%
537 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10i +6%
84.6%
Honor 8A
79.52%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10i and Huawei Honor 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 825 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10i +247%
604
Honor 8A
174
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10i +99%
1780
Honor 8A
893
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 10i
n/a
Honor 8A
86288
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10i +203%
326147
Honor 8A
107721
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 33 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) No
Full charging time 0:58 hr 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", ISOCELL HM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 6
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10i
n/a
Honor 8A
89.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2021 January 2019
Release date January 2021 March 2019
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10i is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC or Xiaomi Mi 10i
2. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro or Xiaomi Mi 10i
3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G or Xiaomi Mi 10i
4. Oppo Realme 7 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 10i
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max or Xiaomi Mi 10i
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 or Huawei Honor 8A
7. Xiaomi Redmi 8 or Huawei Honor 8A
8. Huawei Honor 9 Lite or Huawei Honor 8A
9. Huawei Honor 8S or Huawei Honor 8A
10. Huawei Honor 8A Prime or Huawei Honor 8A

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish